Share:

Islamabad-To welcome the holy month of Ramadan, Infinix – the leading smartphone brand in the country, has announced a discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on its popular model S5. Equipped with a 32MP punch hole display, big display and a big battery S5 has been the go-to choice for majority of the people in Pakistan.

This discount is applicable available in brand stores and online. On the purchase of the S5 series from the Infinix official brand store, consumers can get an additionalRs.1000 discount voucher for the upcoming highly anticipated device Infinix Note 7.

The Note 7 special offer of Rs.1000 is valid for costumers from 1st May 2020 to 31st May 2020.The Infinix S5 series offers powerful devices with cutting edge technology and has been one of Infinix’s highly acclaimed product within an attractive price range. Reshaping expectations of what an affordable selfie camera can deliver, the Infinix S5 boasts the biggest punch-hole display, a 32MP In-Display AI selfie camera, and 4 AI rear cameras.

Talking about the discount offer, the CEO Infinix Pakistan, Mr. Joe Hu said, “Ramadan is the month of giving and caring for others, in the same spirit, we want to become a part of our customers celebrations and make it bigger and better.”

The launch of the Infinix S5 kicked off with great responses from customers and top tech savvies, and it is one of the most brilliant and sought-after devices from the company.