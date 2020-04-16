Share:

Islamabad-Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ battle cancer against inspired her commitment to fighting climate change. The Seinfeld actor, 59, explained how her ‘near-death experience’ made her think about the impact she wanted to make on the world. ‘Once you’ve faced a near-death experience like that, you do begin to realize that, at some point, you’re going to be out of here. We all are. So, how best to spend my remaining time on this planet?’ the native New Yorker told. Julia, who overcame breast cancer in 2017, said: ‘I never thought I was immortal, but you don’t spend a lot of time thinking about the end of your life. But once you’ve faced a near-death experience like that, you do begin to realize that, at some point, you’re going to be out of here. We all are. So, how best to spend my remaining time on this planet?’ Realizing she wanted to make the world a better place with the time she has left, the environmental activist to become even more dedicated to using her influence to fight climate change. To do her part, Julia joined the Board of Trustees at the Natural Resources Defense Council - a leading environmental advocacy organization. Her interest in environmentalism was sparked during a beach visit with her sons Henry, 28, and Charlie, 23, when they were young.