KARACHI - Saeed Ghani, provincial Minister for Education and Labour, Sindh on Wednesday said that Sindh government would abide by all the decisions taken by the federal government over tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister said that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government with regards to easing the lockdown in place for containment and control of the virus’s spread would be ensured.

Ghani said that the federal government and all other provinces of the country would be taken onboard in future decision-making, Sindh undertakes.

Saeed Ghani added that he and his government still felt that the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak was going to be worsen after the current decisions.

The minister said that if citizens acted irresponsibly after the leeway then the country could have a bigger problem at hand dealing with coronavirus.

Yesterday, unidentified people threw used coronavirus testing kits, protective gears, gloves and other equipment near river side in Shikarpur, Sindh where some villagers reportedly attempted to burn it while other locals took pieces to their homes.

The incident was reported in Shikarpur’s Amrot Sharif area where a union council (UC) chairman found the wastage near the Kirthar Canal while passing by the area.