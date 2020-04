Share:

Islamabad-Pakistani actress Nimra Khan exudes grace in a gorgeous designer wear Halina Khan Couture ivory pishwas featuring an amalgamation of spring hues complimented by hints of gold. Screen printed kalidar pishwas features a detailed chaand sitara motif with a contrasting fuchsia hemline paired with a vibrant embroidered short raw silk jacket. Photography was done by Azeem Sani.

Jewellery by Maheen Jewels. Art direction was done by Mamoon Tariq. Hair & Makeup by Toni and Guy Pakistan.