PARIS - More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by a news agency from official sources on Wednesday. With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 COVID-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered. The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.