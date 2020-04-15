Share:

“The truth is that neither British nor American imperialism was or is idealistic. It has always been driven by economic or strategic interests.”

–Charley Reese

Smokes rises from ISIS positions after

US air strikes in 2017.

On June 28, 2004, the US transferred sovereignty of Iraq back to Iraq ending 15 months of US control in Iraq. Iraq’s interim Prime Minister Iyad Allawi and his cabinet had sworn in and made a televised address to the people of Iraq after formally taking office. However, transfer of sovereignty back to Iraq did not mean that foreign troops would leave the Iraqi soil.

While the last president Barack Obama called Iraq war the bad war, his policy on Iraq war was contradictory. Six years later after he was still in office, he reverted on his promise of ending war in Iraq – “as commander in chief, I will not allow the United States to be dragged into another war in Iraq,” –when in August 2014 he authorised airstrikes in Northern Iraq under the pretext of saving Iraqi people and American diplomats.

Nevertheless, the adventurism of Bush regime in Iraq has left the country with many problems that are difficult to overcome any time soon in the future. The recent political turmoil is one of the many outcomes of the adage that whenever the Western powers intervene in the domestic affairs of a country, they bring disaster to it.