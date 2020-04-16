Share:

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Qaumi Jirga, express­ing outrage over hours long power loadshedding in the urban and ru­ral areas of Peshawar, has warned the PESCO officials that if unneces­sary and unannounced loadshed­ding continues the people of Pesha­war would march towards Wapda House.

Talking to media, PML-N leader and spokesman of Peshawar Qau­mi Jirga, Arbab Khizer Hayat, said that the entire country is locked down and industries, markets, gov­ernment and non-government offic­es are shut, but the rulers have in­creased the loadshedding for eight to twelve hours a day.