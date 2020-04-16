PESHAWAR - Peshawar Qaumi Jirga, expressing outrage over hours long power loadshedding in the urban and rural areas of Peshawar, has warned the PESCO officials that if unnecessary and unannounced loadshedding continues the people of Peshawar would march towards Wapda House.
Talking to media, PML-N leader and spokesman of Peshawar Qaumi Jirga, Arbab Khizer Hayat, said that the entire country is locked down and industries, markets, government and non-government offices are shut, but the rulers have increased the loadshedding for eight to twelve hours a day.