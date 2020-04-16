Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 8,330 litres of adulterated milk and issued warning notices for improvement to many food business operators during an ongoing crackdown against impure milk in two different localities of the city.

According to the sources, as much as 3,480 litres of milk was discarded in an operation led by PFA Director General Irfan Memon in the precincts of Thokar Niaz Beg. The director said that the action was taken against milk suppliers on account of adulteration and over failure to meet the food standards.

He said that dairy safety teams had visited seven milk shops besides many milk vans and examined 11,810 litre milk for quality. He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals and a very a low level of Lactometer Reading. He said that four shops were also sealed over various violations.

In another operation carried out in Shadbagh area, Punjab Food Authority’s dairy safety teams disposed of 4,850 litre adulterated milk.

The dairy safety teams inspected 11,640 litre milk during the operation, loaded on different milk carrier vehicles and available at milk shops. The authority also issued warning notices for improvement to food business operators.

He said that PFA was checking the milk quality through the latest mobile testing lab.