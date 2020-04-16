Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), on Wednesday, has issued a schedule for special international flights to repatriate thousands of Pakistanis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the PIA spokesperson, the national carrier would continue its flight operation from April 15 (today) to April 19. The PIA would operate nine special flights between the period. Sharing details of the next phase of the relief operation, he said a flight from Islamabad to Toronto was planned for Wednesday followed by two more from Islamabad to Manchester on April 17 and 18 consecutively. The PIA would operate two special flights, PK-8894 and PK-8852, from Islamabad to Seoul on April 17. Two more flights from Karachi to Jakarta (Indonesia) on April 18 and Karachi to Toronto (Canada) April 19 would be operated to repatriate stranded Pakistanis, he added.