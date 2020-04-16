ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the federal government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the people in these testing times and provision of Ehsaas Emergency Cash is merit-based and transparent programme.
Talking to PTI’s Central Vice President and Parliamentary leader of the party in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Prime Minister said that Ehsaas Cash Emergency program is being run in the most transparent manner and on merit whilst rising above political affiliations.
He said the government is cognizant of the problems of the people. In addition to coronavirus, coping with the poverty is another big challenge. The Prime Minister said a strategy is being evolved keeping in view the economic difficulties of the people.
The Prime Minister said that the cooperation of philanthropists is also required to provide relief to the weak and poor segments of the society. He said the political leadership should play its role to motivate the philanthropists to reach out the deserving families.
The PTI lawmaker from Sindh informed the Prime Minister about the overall situation of coronavirus in Sindh and explained him about the problems faced by the people while battling out the pandemic in the province.
“We are thankful for the funds allocated by the federal government for Sindh under Ehsaas programme,” he said. The provincial lawmaker also notified that youth around the province is excited to become a part of ‘Tiger Relief Force’ and would ensure active participation in collecting relief funds for the programme.
Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of Saylani Welfare Trust, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s resolve to win the fight against Coronavirus with the support of all the stakeholders concerned. On the occasion, the PM appreciated the role of various welfare trusts engaged in providing relief to Coronavirus-hit population.
Speaking on the occasion, the members of the delegation said that the government’s decision to allow construction industry to resume its operations will help ease difficulties being faced by the business class in the country.
The delegation also appreciated the timely steps taken by the federal government to cope with post-corona situation and providing relief to weaker segments of society.