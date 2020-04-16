ISLAMABAD - The APTMA and Edhi Foundation have separately donated a total of Rs 60 million to the PM’s COVID-19 Relief Fund on Wednesday.
Gohar Ijaz and Adil Bashir from APTMA while Head of Edhi Foundation, Faisal Edhi, called on PM Imran Khan.
April 16, 2020
