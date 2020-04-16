Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the non-serious attitude of Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza in presenting the government’s case before the Supreme Court regarding its fight against the coronavirus disease.

According to informed sources, Prime Minister reprimanded Dr Zafar Mirza during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday for his failure to answer the Supreme Court’s questions in a responsible way. The Prime Minister, according to sources, warned that he would not tolerate non-serious and irresponsible attitude of any government functionary or Cabinet member before the Supreme Court as the incumbent government keeps the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice in high very esteem.

Imran Khan directs FIA to look into social media campaign against judiciary

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also took serious notice of a recent campaign on social media in which immoderate and uncalled-for language has been used against the superior judiciary of the country.

The Prime Minister directed DG Federal Investigation Agency to look into the malicious campaign to track down the culprits. He also directed to take strict action against the culprits involved as per relevant laws.