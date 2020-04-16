ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party in collaboration with Sweet Home yesterday introduced an initiative - Eesar-e-Madina - to help poor and needy people amid the Covid-19 outbreak,
The people will be provided food on subsidised rates and will be able to buy one roti (staple bread) for Rs 5 and salan (curry) for Rs 50.
Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari inaugurated the dastarkhwan (dining area) in Islamabad and provided 50 mounds flour for this initiative.
Spokesman to Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Noor Ilahi, PPP media coordinator Nazir Dhoki, Sumaira Gull, Rashid Mir and others were present on the occasion.
Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari speaking on the occasion said that “we all have to be united and fight this virus. PPP will not leave poor people in these trying times. PPP will continue to provide relief to the people of Pakistan.”
The head of Sweet Homes Zamurrad Khan said that he got the opportunity to help and serve poor people of Pakistan at Baitul Maal and Sweet Home and not is trying to provide relief through this Eisar-e-Madina dastarkhwan.
Khan said he will open 100 more such outlets. He thanked all the people who were helping him in his new service.