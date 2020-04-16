Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party in col­laboration with Sweet Home yesterday introduced an initia­tive - Eesar-e-Madina - to help poor and needy people amid the Covid-19 outbreak,

The people will be provided food on subsidised rates and will be able to buy one roti (staple bread) for Rs 5 and salan (cur­ry) for Rs 50.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari inaugu­rated the dastarkhwan (dining area) in Islamabad and provid­ed 50 mounds flour for this ini­tiative.

Spokesman to Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari Noor Ilahi, PPP media coordinator Nazir Dho­ki, Sumaira Gull, Rashid Mir and others were present on the occa­sion.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari speaking on the occasion said that “we all have to be united and fight this virus. PPP will not leave poor people in these trying times. PPP will continue to pro­vide relief to the people of Paki­stan.”

The head of Sweet Homes Zamurrad Khan said that he got the opportunity to help and serve poor people of Pakistan at Baitul Maal and Sweet Home and not is trying to provide re­lief through this Eisar-e-Madina dastarkhwan.

Khan said he will open 100 more such outlets. He thanked all the people who were helping him in his new service.