Islamabad-Princess Eugenie has shared the adorable messages of love and support bin collectors in Bradford have collected amid the coronavirus pandemic - before thanking business donating food to the NHS.

Taking to Instagram, the royal, 29, re-shared a post initially uploaded by @bradfordmdc, which shows a selection of children’s drawings along with hand-written notes thanking the bin crew for their tirelessly hard work. Alongside the snap, the caption read: ‘Our crews are loving the pictures being drawn for them – thanks for the lollies too Harry and Penny.’

Princess Eugenie shared the post on her social media page and wrote: ‘I wanted to share this story of hope. Bradford Council shared messages of love and admiration for their bin crews that have collected during this challenging time.’