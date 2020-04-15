Share:

PSX gains 19.45 points

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 31242.19 points as compared to 31,222.74 points on the last working day with the positive change of 19.45 points (0.06%).

A total of 185,594,870 shares were traded as compared to the trade 130,415,063 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.481 billion as compared to Rs4.815 billion during last trading day.

As many as 354 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market on Wednesday, out of which 209 recorded gain and 131 sustained losses whereas the share price of 14 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 22,514,000 shares and price per share of Rs 23.05, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 10,924,000 price per share of Rs14.76 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 9,558,500 and price per share of Rs15.56. Unilever FoodsXD recorded maximum increase of Rs500 per share, closing at Rs7,600 while Rafhan Maize was runner up with the increase of Rs170 per share, closing at Rs6,720.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum decrease of Rs249.98 per share, closing at Rs5,560.02 whereas prices of Sapphire Tex decreased by Rs54.36 per share closing at Rs776.

Rupee weakens against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 3 paisas in interbank on Wednesday and traded at Rs166.98 against Rs166.95 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs165 and Rs167 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by 15 paisas to close at Rs182.52 against the last day’s trading of Rs182.37.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs1.55 whereas a decrease of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound which was traded at Rs208.94 as compared to its last closing of Rs209.73. The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham appreciated by 1 paisa each and closed at Rs44.41 and Rs 45.46 respectively.