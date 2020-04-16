Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Wednesday sprayed sodium hypochlorite in different areas of Ward number 1 to 10 and covered different areas including Naseerabad, Westridge Valley, Karbala Gate, Transit Camp, Adra, New Jan Colony, Wapda Colony, Masrial Road, Peoples Colony, Cantt Colony, Shabbir Lane and other areas. According to a RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmood, RCB on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik is carrying out anti-coronavirus spray in its jurisdiction to prevent spread of the virus. He said the board had decided to carry out the spray thrice a month in all RCB wards. He said the CEO had urged the citizens to stay home and adopt preventive measures against the disease.

Earlier, the RCB had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 7 and 10 and covered areas including main roads, streets, mosques and other areas.