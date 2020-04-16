Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that relaxing lockdown for certain sectors is he need of the hour and Prime Minister Imran Khan is cautiously taking steps in fight against coronavirus. In a statement, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that federal government was making timely and practical decisions about policy and administration. He said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had instructed all countries to impose lockdowns while considering problems of weakest segments of the society. Fayyaz further said that government’s timely decisions controlled coronavirus cases and deaths. He also told that almost Rs33 billion had been disbursed to more than 2.7 million families under Ehsaas program.