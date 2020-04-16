Share:

LAHORE - Several shop owners opened their shops on Wednesday after relaxation in some businesses announced by the govt to facilitate the common people. According to the notification, several businesses were permitted to restart their work from April 14 on which, the business owners opened their shops. Cement manufacturers, transformers manufacturers, chemical industry, technology hardware and Information technology industry had been opened. Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, tailors, building material stores had also been allowed to open their shops. Veterinary services, paper and packaging industry, real estate, glass manufacturing units, horticulture and book shops got opened. Petrol pumps, medical stores and call centers had also started their business. Agricultural products and animal feed shops had also been allowed to do their business. It is pertinent to mention here that due to virus lockdown was imposed by the govt to limit the movement of the citizens, but now the govt has allowed several businesses to start their work.