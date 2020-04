Share:

ISLAMABAD - A man in Islamabad was injured after a suspect shot him during a robbery bid Wednesday. The man runs a bakery in Jhang Sayedan. He was sitting at his shop when a man entered and tried to rob the bakery owner with a gun. The owner resisted the attempt after which the suspect shot him. The man has been shifted to PIMS hospital. The police have arrested the suspect and a case has been registered against him.