LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, MNA Moonis Elahi and General Secretary Muslim League Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha have expressed their heartfelt sorrow and grief over demise of senior Muslim League leader Sikander Elahi Cheema. Conveying their condolence with brother of the deceased, Ehsanullah Cheema, they prayed for showering of Almighty Allah’s blessings on the departed soul. They said that we share your sorrow, deceased’s services for the party cannot be forgotten, whenever he was needed he whole-heartedly offered his services, the deceased was asset of the party, we pray to Almighty Allah to grant you solace and patience to bear this grief.