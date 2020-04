Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special flight will bring back the stranded Pakistanis from United Arab Emirates on 18th of this month.It was stated by Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari in a video message on Wednesday.“First flight will come from the UAE on April 18 after which a new flight schedule will be created. All those Pakistanis who are stuck in transit, having expired visas or lost their jobs in the UAE will be given top priority,” Zulfikar Bukhari said.