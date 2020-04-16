Share:

Kandhkot - SDO Sub division Kandhkot and Line Superintendent of feeder four have been defying the strict direction of Prime Minister as well as Sindh Chief Minster by continuing the artificial load shedding during lockdown in various parts of Kandhkot.

According to details, In the light of lockdown throughout Sindh, Federal and provincial government had announced that there should be no load shedding during the lockdown but unfortunately Wapda officials have been defying the both directives, continuing load shedding throughout the day.

In this connection, people from various communities maintained social distancing and recorded their protest through social media. The social media users namely professor Abdul Rahman, Ali Sher, Kifayat, Haidar Ali and others told that in this lockdown situation, unscheduled and unannounced load shedding was being conducted by the SEPCO officials however higher authorities were unaware in this regard. They also informed the demand of electricity has dropped almost half due to lockdown as all factories, markets, bazzras and shops had been closed but the load shedding is ongoing in different localities. They also complained that residents from various areas of Kandhkot including Malik Mohallah, Bhutta Street, Ghuniya Mohallah, Gulsher Mohallah and others facing severe hardship due to prolonged power break. They demanded from PM, CM and SEPCO Chief to remove the involved officials especially Line superintendent who had been conducting artificial and prolonged power load shedding in the whole city while people were already disrupted by global issue.