MULTAN - Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has opened five new Utility Stores and five mobile shops in the district to facilitate the masses.

The USC branches were established at MDA Chowk, Gulgasht Colony, Band-Bosan, Qadirpur Raan and Lothar, said USC Manager Multan Region Chaudhary Sajjad and District Manager Tehseen Khan Babar while talking to mediamen here on Wednesday.

They informed that they completed all possible arrangements in that regard. The new branches will start functioning from April 17.

Similarly, mobile Utility Stores will continue to visit different populated areas and provide commodities to public. Responding to a question, they informed that they completed target of Rs 240 million sales for month of March.

The sale of atta, ghee and pulses was Rs 190 millions in the district. They also added that a total of 90 USC branches were functioning in the district.