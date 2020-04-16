Share:

The World Health Organization has warned of a potential second wave of the coronavirus disease, if lockdowns were relaxed without taking additional safety measures.In an update to its strategic advice to Governments, the health agency maintained that additional measures including greater support for health systems is need of the hour.

It said that premature lifting of social distancing measures is likely to lead to an uncontrolled resurgence in COVID-19 transmission. The new advice highlights the coordinated global support that is required to tackle COVID-19 pandemic. The agency asked countries to ease restrictions on people's movement once they are sure that transmission is controlled.