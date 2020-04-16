Share:

KARACHI - A woman allegedly died in firing of a policeman in Karachi’s area of Old Sabzi Mandi on Wednesday.

According to the residents of the area, people gathered in large number to get ration that forced policeman to do aerial firing to disperse the people.

As a result a woman in the nearby house was hit by the stray bullet and lost her life on the spot. The residents alleged that policeman who opened fire was drunk.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the firing incident, all four policemen who were on patrolling in the area, have been taken into the custody. Probe into the matter was underway. It may be noted that the provincial government has extended the ongoing lockdown till 30th of April.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutions, public places, shopping malls, cinemas, public transport and markets would remain closed during the lockdown.

Whereas, grocery stores, petrol pumps, general stores and medical stores situated in malls and supersites will remain shut from 5 p.m. to 8am during the period.

People would not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown, the notification said and added that only two persons would be allowed to travel in a car.

Plumbers, carpenters, electricians can work on-call according to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).