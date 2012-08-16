LAKKI MARWAT - Police claimed to have arrested four shopkeepers and seized firecrackers from them in Lakki city and Naurang Town of the district. An official said on Wednesday that the raids were carried out on information that the shopkeepers had dumped firecrackers in their business outlets. He said that the crackers and toy bombs had been brought to the district by shopkeepers to sell them to youngsters and minors on the night of moon sighting and Eid festival. “A police party headed by SHO Lakki Asad Ali Shah raided over two shops in Meenakhel bazaar and recovered 65 packets of firecrackers each from Asif Gul and Rahim Gul”, he maintained. Separately, a police party of Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police statio led by SHO Zeenatullah arrested two shopkeepers identified as Irfan Shah and Muhammad Farooq during surprise raids on their outlets in Naurang town. “Police seized 370 packets of firecrackers and match bombs from them and filed a case against them under relevant section of law”, he added.