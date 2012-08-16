

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has claimed that the dengue situation is under control, while no dengue patient is admitted to any hospital of Punjab so far.

The chief minister was presiding over a high level meeting held in connection with arrangements made to combat possible dengue virus on Wednesday.

The chief minister ordered heads of all concerned institutions to keep their dengue-related arrangements up-to-date, and warned that strict action would be taken, in a case of any laxity or dereliction. Shahbaz Sharif said, even during the Eid holidays, all anti-dengue steps should continue to remain operationalised, and in this connection, all departments should chalk out their comprehensive plan. He directed that special preventive measures should also be taken at the routes of the metro bus project.

“In view of the experience of previous year, there is no scope for any error this time, therefore, all concerned departments ought to remain at maximum alert,” Shahbaz Sharif added. He said the preventive system should operate automatically, while the elected representatives and heads of government institutions ought to realise their responsibilities, by removing any shortcoming found anywhere in this regard.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the arrangements made by some institutions during the meeting, the Chief Minister scolded the heads of those institutions, and warned that anti-dengue arrangements should be further streamlined as no compromise would be made on the protection of human life.

The chief minister further directed that foolproof sanitary arrangements in private schools should also be ensured at the end of the Eid holidays. Expressing annoyance over the insufficient arrangements by the concerned authorities, the chief minister warned that no laxity or dereliction of duty would be tolerated with regard to combating dengue virus.

Shahbaz Sharif directed that a vigorous awareness campaign should also be launched to help in eradication of dengue virus, while process of registration of tyre workshops too, should be initiated expeditiously, along with ensuring the shredding process of used tyres, so that rain water does not accumulate in them.

He further directed that disposal of water on emergency basis, be ensured at graveyards, parks, junkyards and low-lying areas, so that rain water did not accumulate there. He said a warehouse would be constructed for the storage of all anti-dengue instruments. He directed that for the capacity building of lady health workers, the decision of imparting training and giving them honorarium be implemented immediately.

“Under construction buildings are a great source of breeding of dengue mosquito, therefore, debris of such buildings must be removed. As the prevalent season is highly suitable for propagation of dengue mosquito, therefore, it is essential for all institutions to eliminate dengue nurseries through their coordinated and collective efforts,” the chief minister added.

Shahbaz also directed accelerating the process of indoor and outdoor surveillance, and said third party validation process be made more effective for vector surveillance. Terming sanitation arrangements at cooperative housing societies as unsatisfactory, the chief minister directed Secretary Cooperatives to ensure bettering the sanitation condition in these societies. He further directed solid waste management to upgrade cleanliness arrangements of Lahore.

The chief minister said protection of human life should be top priority, and the heads of the government institutions ought to realise their responsibilities in this regard. He said all departments ought to make their arrangements even more vigorously, as compared to the last year, along with ensuring its implementation effectively.

Taking strict notice of accumulated rain water at low-lying areas, the chief minister ordered setting up of a committee that would submit its report regarding evolving effective strategy for disposal of rain water.