PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that justice is not expected from the federal government in respect of rigging in 2013 general elections until Nawaz Sharif remains prime minister of the country. He said that justice is only possible when Nawaz Sharif resigns from his post. He said that everything will be rectified, poor will be respected and supremacy of law, merit and justice will be ensured when Imran Khan came at the helm of affairs.

He said this while addressing public rallies at Akbar Pura and Jabba Daudzai villages in Nowshera prior to his leaving to Islamabad on ‘Azadi March’. On this occasion, MNA Dr Imran Khattak, former MPA Liaquat Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and other political and social elite also expressed views who appreciated the policies of provincial government as well as reiterated the pledge that they would also joined ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad and would come back when change of the system was paved all over the country and Imran Khan asked them to go back.

Pervez Khattak said that the era of corruption and malpractices was over. “Now the police stations and patwar circles are not auctioned by politicians and rulers while all basic facilities of health and hygiene are made available to the people in the hospitals,” he said, adding that his government has stopped political interference in police to make it subservient to the masses and deliver to them accordingly.

He said that PTI-led coalition government tightened the noose around the corrupt people specially the black sheep in officialdom. He said that over 250 patwaris were either jailed or sent home on proving guilty in malpractices.

He appealed to the people to go to police stations for any genuine problems without any fear. He said that people not to bribe any official for their genuine works while avoid illegal practices to make the society free from all sorts of ills.

Pervez Khattak said that the election manifesto of PTI was being implemented in letter and spirit. He asked the youth and elite of the area to keep a vigil on the developmental activities to ensure its time and quality completion and as well as stop wastage of the precious public resources.

He warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against those officials involved in substandard works and malpractices.

He said the anti-corruption department has been streamlined to keep eye on corrupt elements in the society while Ehtesab Commission would also start by next month that would even catch big fish and would recover the looted money from them.

Earlier, Malik Mushtaq, President PTI Jabba Daudzai presented the welcome address and highlighted the problems and demands of the area as well as assure full support and cooperation in realising the change agenda of the provincial government on behalf of the locals.