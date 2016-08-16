MULTAN-Mufti Abdul Qawi, a nominated accused in model Qandeel Baloch murder case, has claimed that he has not been nominated by police in the case.

Talking to media here on Monday, he said that neither any court issued order for his nomination in the case, nor police nominated him as an accused. “All the news regarding my nomination in the media are just baseless and ridiculous. The CPO himself has said time and again that “I am not wanted in the case.”

However, police sources insisted that Mufti has been indicted in the case a few days back under section 109 and the police are on hunt for his arrest. He was nominated as an accused on the application filed by Muhammad Azeem, father of the slain social media celebrity.

Mufti Abdul Qawi further told media that he is not on the run to avert arrest. “I am sitting in my room in my seminary. I have told time and again that I am ready to answer any question from police,” he added. He said that police had handed him a questionnaire and he had submitted its answer. “I respect the law and I am ready to answer any questions from police or anyone else,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police received the reports of polygraphic tests of prime accused Waseem, the real brother and killer of Qandeel, and Haq Nawaz, her cousin. Sources said that the test reports verified the statements of the accused that Haq Nawaz grabbed the legs of the slain model while Waseem strangled her.

Qandeel was strangled to death by Waseem on the night between July 15 and 16 at a house in Kareem Town Multan in precincts of Muzaffarabad police. The killer was caught by police from Dera Ghazi Khan on July 17 and he confessed to his crime. Police also arrested Qandeel’s cousin Haq Nawaz, who also admitted that he helped Waseem to murder Qandeel. Currently, he is on physical remand. Another relative of Qandeel namely Zafar and the taxi driver Basit are also being quizzed by police.