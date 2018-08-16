Share:

CHANGA MANGA - Students of different schools, colleges and universities joined hands with the forest authorities and public at large in Changa Manga and planted 10,000 trees in a short span of just three and half minutes.

This step will help reduce environmental pollution from the region.

People from different walks of life have lauded this great achievement of Forest Department.

The saplings were planted at a ceremony held at Compartment No.221 of Block No.5 of Changa Manga Jungle. Bali Memorial Trust, Mustafai Tehreek, different educational institutions and organizations cooperated for this purpose. Additional Secretary Forest Shahid Rasheed Awan, Syed Ejaz Sherazi, DFO Changa Manga Ch. Imran Sattar, Forest Department employees, Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Chunian Saleem Chishti, Assistant Director Wildlife Department Mian Rafique and Mr Gillani also attended the event. Speakers, addressing the participants of the ceremony, said, “We pay rich tributes to the people of the world, people of the city and the people of the country. This is what we have to do for the sake of integrity and prosperity. We all should play our role for bright future of the country to make this bright Pakistan to make the head green and Shadab.