islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. He said that Golra police arrested two bike-lifters Shahzaib and Hamad Ali and recovered a stolen bike from their possession. Kohsar police arrested two bootleggers Pal Masih and Jous Masih and recovered four wine bottles from their possession. Malik Bilal was arrested over recovery of a 30-bore illicit pistol from him. Gul Nawaz was also arrested over recovery of a 30-bore pistol. Shariz Khan and Siddique Khan were also arrested for possessing illegal arms.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six persons involved in a blind murder case and recovered a murder weapon from them. The CIA team succeeded in tracing out the blind murder of Asad Mehmood, son of Haji Aurangzeb, a resident of Thanda Pani Nilor, as he was gunned down while shutting down his store. He had resisted a dacoity bid. A case was registered with Nilor police station. The accused have been identified as Gul Nawaz son of Rub Nawaz, Ejaz Latif son of Abdul Latif, Ehtasham Raja son of Raja Farhat, Ehtasham Ali son of Ghulam Rabani, Hammad son of Imtiaz and Mubashar Hussain son of Safdar Hussain. The police also recovered Rs40000, three 30-bore pistols along with 13 bullets. Further investigation is under way.