Lahore - Pakistan baseball team thrashed India by 16–0 in 10th BFA Under-12 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 in Taiwan.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, who is with the team in Taiwan, informed that Pakistan team outclassed Indian team 16–0 in the third group match. The match was played in a friendly atmosphere, where the green shirts dominated the entire match and didn’t allow the arch-rivals to open their account.

For Pakistan, Junaid Shah score four runs, M Adil Ayub contributed with three runs, Abdulraziq, Syed Muhib Shah and Aashir Abbas scored two runs each while M Hamid Qasim gathered one run to complete the rout. Earlier, Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by 4–1.

Fakhar said that Pakistani young baseball players showed their game in the field brilliantly. After winning two matches, Pakistan team is now playing the best-of-four-round. “The Pakistan Federation Baseball is working on U-12 baseball team for the last two years. The federation started National Baseball Academy at Bahria Town Lahore and nine players of Pakistan U-12 team belong to the academy.”

The PFB President added that there is only one baseball playfield in Pakistan, located in Bahria Town Lahore. “Pakistan has a lot of talent in baseball and I hope that new Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is a sportsman and understands the problems of sports in Pakistan very well, will surely take pragmatics to promote sports and its infrastructure throughout the country.”

He said that the federation has good relations with other baseball federations of the world. “If government will help us, we are able to invite foreign teams and coaches to the country, which will help in portraying better and positive image of the country to the entire world.”