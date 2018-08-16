Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday issued notice to Anti Narcotics Force and other respondents on a petition challenging the life imprisonment of PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi in the Ephedrine smuggling case by a trial court.

The LHC also sought record of conviction of Muhammad Hanif Abbasi by the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Court. A division bench of LHC comprised Justice Ibad ur Rehman Lodhi and Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf will take up the petition today (Thursday).

According to details, Advocate Tanvir Iqbal Khan, the council for Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, had filed a petition with the LHC Rawalpindi Bench challenging the verdict of awarding life imprisonment to his client by judge of the CNS Court in Ephedrine smuggling Case. He told the court the verdict of trial court was not fair. He added the Ephedrine did not come under the ambit of narcotics substances but the ANF had registered a case against Hanif Abbasi under charges of narcotics smuggling. He said his client purchased quota of Ephedrine for manufacturing medicines and the record was also provided to the trial court. The lawyer prayed to the court to cancel the verdict of trial court and release his client.

The LHC has accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to respondents besides summoning Case record from the trial court.