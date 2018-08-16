Share:

KARACHI - Accountability Court Hyderabad today awarded conviction to two accused persons in a corruption case.

Conviction was awarded to accused Nizamuddin Shahani, Ex TMO, District Umerkot and accused Mohammad Aslam Solangi, a private contractor for rigorous imprisonment of four years and fine of Rs 20 million each. Both the wrongdoers were found guilty in the embezzlement of Rs 51.95 millions from public funds on large scale and misuse of authority in different development projects.

The conviction was awarded when NAB prosecution made out the case involving allegations of embezzlement of total Rs 51.95 million by the accused persons. Both accused were arrested and sent to Jail.