Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK’s Central Development Committee (CDC) Wednesday approved three mega road projects worth Rs1.31 billion.

The first meeting of approving forum of AJKCDC for the financial year 2018-19 was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev), Secretary Finance, Secretary of respective line department and officers of the P&DD. In the meeting, three projects, worth Rs1.31 billion appertaining to the Communication & Works sector were approved.

The approved projects include Improvement, metaling and black topping of link roads in District Kotli and Mirpur (length 70km) and construction and metallling of 10km long Reshain-Moji Road via Shergali in District Jhelum Valley.

Earlier, the AKDWP under the chairmanship of the AJK Additional Chief Secretary (Dev) conducted its 2nd meeting for the financial year 2018-19.

The venerable representatives of the Federal Government, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the P&DD, attended the meeting. Eight projects worth Rs1.49 billion relating to Power, Health and Forestry/Watershed, Agriculture/Irrigation, Wildlife/Fisheries Sectors were considered and approved.

The projects include outstanding liabilities against 30.4MW Jagran-I Hydro Power Project; provision of X-rays & ultra sound machines in secondary care hospitals across the AJK; provision of life saving services in major hospitals including emergency & dialysis medicines and consumables for RBTC at District Muzaffarabad, Integrated Community Based Watershed Management in the circles of three Divisions of the state; rehabilitation of leftover targets of national program for improvement of water courses; commercial fish production on public private partnership and captive breeding of sports species in District Mirpur.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider directed the forum to expedite the pace of work. He said the government has allocated billions of rupees for the development of Infrastructure. He agreed with proposal of minister for Works to allocate funds for the maintenance of roads and asked the departments concerned to submit a detailed report, suggesting allocation of budget for purchase of machinery and maintenance separately.