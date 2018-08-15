Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, flanked by APHC leaders, took out a huge rally to mark India’s Independence Day as Black Day here on Wednesday.

The participants were chanting anti-India slogans, demanding the world powers to take notice of the worst state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, addressing a function organised by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, the prime minister said that India had occupied Kashmir by force and Kashmiris have not accepted Indian occupation since 71 years.

Farooq Haider said the India is trying to remove special status of Jammu and Kashmir from its constitution, which, he said is against international laws and UN resolutions. He also condemned Indian aggression and atrocities being committed against innocent people of held Kashmir.

The Black Day was observed with a complete strike in the occupied territory, called by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The purpose of the observance of the day is to convey a message to the international community that New Delhi has usurped their inalienable right to self-determination by dint of force.