Islamabad - Ali Suria completed hat-trick of crowns as he also won the professional category singles title in the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2018 here at the Leisure City Bowling Club on late Tuesday night.

The mega event was organised by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Bin Alam City. MNA Saleem Ur Rehman, Chairman Bin Alam City Nazim Alam and Javed Bangesh joined the final day of the event as chief guests and guests of honour and lauded the show put up by the top bowlers of the country. They also assured of their all-out help for future events.

On the final day of the championship, master singles final matches were played. Surprisingly, three-time national champion Ijaz Ur Rehman bowed out as he failed to book a place in the final 4. It was surprise package of Saleem Baig, Sikandar Hayat, Ahmer Saldera and Ali Suria, as Afzal Akhtar, Saqib Shahzad, Hussian Chatha, Daniyal and experienced Aleem Agha failed to make it to last four.

In the final round, each player was awarded two games. Ali and Ahmer Abbas and Saleem Baig displayed quality bowling skills. It was two-way battle as both Ali and Saleem were giving their best while two major mistakes in the last two attempts committed by Saleem denied him title win.

In the last try, Ali just held on to his nerves and succeeded in winning the title by scoring total 396 pins with an average of 198, while Saleem Baig finished second with total 385 pins with an average of 192.5, while former national champion, Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera finished third with total of 355 pins.

It was maiden national title for Ali in Islamabad, who had utmost desire to win title in the capital city. Talking to The Nation after winning the title, Ali said: “I started taking interest in this wonderful game by watching Ijaz Ur Rehman, who is my ideal and after Ijaz, I want to give entire credit to Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem, who is a fatherly figure and not only sponsored me, but also spent a lot of time with me. “He urged me to give my best, which resulted in title triumph in even Islamabad while playing against bowling giants. I have also won AED 750 in UAE recently after good show in an event in UAE,” he added.

The media was won by Afzal Javed with total 164 pins while Shakir Abbasi finished second with 159 pins and Rizwan Dhillon third with 150 pins. The highlight of the media event was participating of a female sports journalist Rozina Ali, who played alongside male colleagues and gave them tough time. Rozina had earlier won the ladies singles title the other day.

At the concluding ceremony, the chief guests distributed cash prizes, certificates and trophies/medals among the position holders, while a cake was also cut to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan. Ali Suria was awarded Rs 100,000 and trophy, Saleem Biag pocketed Rs 50,000 and runners-up trophy, third-position holder Ahmer got Rs 25,000 and trophy and fourth-position holder Sikandar Hayat Rs 15,000.

The doubles event winners were rewarded with Rs 40,000, the runners-up with Rs 25,000 and third place holders Rs 15,000. The team event winners received Rs 30,000, runners-up Rs 15,000 and third-position holders Rs 10,000.

Rs 10,000 each were distributed among the winners, Rs 7000 among the runners-up and Rs 5000 each among the third-position holders of amateur, deaf, women, under-12 and media events.