LAHORE - Speaker-in-waiting Ch Pervaiz Elahi has expressed the resolve of conducting proceedings of the Punjab Assembly in a way that no one could raise question about his impartiality.

Talking to the media outside the PA on Wednesday, former custodian of the House and chief executive of the province vowed to utilise all energy and experience for improving working at the PA.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that he has just arrived for taking oath as provincial legislator and was going to start canvassing for election of Speaker. He said that name of candidate for chief executive would be announced hopefully after election of Speaker.

PML-N’s candidate for CM slot Hamza Shehbaz has said that major political parties have rejected elections due to massive rigging. He said that the party was becoming part of the assembly for continuity of democratic process. He said that people across the country were saying that they cast votes for PML-N but PTI emerged as victorious. He said that PML-N would play its constitutional role and would raise voice against rigging both inside and out of the assemblies. He said that sacrifice of Nawaz Sharif would not go waste and party would continue struggle for giving due rights to the masses. He said that an illegible person transported legislators on plane for increasing numbers in the assembly. He said that the PML-N would expose worst horse trading in the history. He said that ending loadshedding, work on CPEC and metro busses in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan speak volume about performance of PML-N regime. He said that people would see that how claimant of Naya Pakistan who started work with horse trading would perform in coming days.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafiq also levelled allegations of massive rigging, saying mandate of PTI was fake. He said that the PML-N has come to the assemblies for saving democracy. He tried to evade query relating to contest in by-elections from NA-131. On insistence, he said that the PTI had stolen this seat belonging to the PML-N. He said that the PML-N would utilise all energies for getting this constituency back.

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi who was accompanied his wife Jugno Mohsan, an MPA from Okara, said that who was coming to power would be clear in a day or so. He said that he would not give political analysis as his sparrow was silent.

Jugno Mohsan said that she would work for the betterment of her constituency during stay in the provincial legislature. PTI’s Mohsan Leghari said that strength of opposition would not be a hurdle in carrying out important legislation. He said that protest was right of opposition.

PML-N legislator Zaibun Nisa got furious when security stopped her from taking picture of Nawaz Sharif to the House.

She insisted taking picture inside the assembly, saying she was a member due to Nawaz Sharif.

As security refused to allow her, she raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Journalists staged a protest on stairs of PA against alleged harassment of a senior reporter after boycotting proceedings. PTI’s Dr Murad Ras and Ch Zaheer-ud-Din negotiated with journalists to resume duty in the press gallery. The journalists ended boycott after assurance of taking action against responsible police officials.