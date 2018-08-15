Share:

MULTAN-Another PTI MPA-elect Ghulam Abbas Khaki, elected from PP-222 (Multan), died of a cardiac arrest and was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard here on Wednesday.

Khaki had gone to Islamabad to meet PTI chairman Imran where he suffered a heart attack four days ago. He was shifted to a private hospital in Islamabad where he remained unconscious till his death late the other night.

Funeral for the deceased MPA-elect was offered here in Pul Khara, some 15km from Shujabad city where he was later laid to rest.

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen posted on twitter regarding Khaki’s demise, stating that the deceased’s services to “Naya Pakistan” will never be forgotten.

The MPA-elect had won PP-222 seat on PTI ticket, bagging 47,429 votes and defeated Mehdi Abbas Khan of PML-N who got 35,983.

It is to be noted that PTI MPA-elect from PP-296 (Rajanpur) Tariq Khan Dareshak had died after developing serious health complications on August 4.