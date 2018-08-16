Share:

KARACHI - Prominent Health expert, Dr Tufail Soomro Wednesday said that appropriate feeding during 6-23 months of infants age reduces childhood illnesses and mortality.

Speaking in an event here on Wednesday, said that complementary feeding rates are undesirable low in Pakistan compared to other countries in the region and urged to improve timely complementary feeding. He stressed the need to make strategies in this regard, including better antenatal counseling adding that there is also a need to have uniform approach for collecting data on complementary feeding.