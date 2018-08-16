Share:

rawalpindi - A gang of dacoits have shot and injured the captain of popular ride-hailing service Careem during car-snatching attempt while two men sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash in different parts of city, informed sources on Wednesday.

The captain is battling for life in hospital whereas police have failed to ascertain what happened actually and how many dacoits were involved in the crime, they said.

According to sources, the victim captain Umer Hayyat received a call from a passenger to pick up a ride from Kotha Mor, adjacent to heavily guarded Qasim Aviation Base, within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni late on Tuesday night. As the captain reached the location in his car bearing registration (JS-311), the unknown dacoits carrying guns in their hands tried to snatch his car and opened firing at him upon showing resistance. As a result, a bullet pierced into Umer’s leg. The dacoits managed to escape from the scene without snatching car. The victim was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Saddar Bairooni police reached late to the crime scene and collected evidences.

DSP Saddar Circle Mustafa Gilani, however, when contacted by for his version, said so far police are unaware as what happened actually and how many dacoits were involved. “Umer is still unconscious in hospital and police are waiting for the patient to regain consciousness,” he said. Meanwhile, an armed clash took place between two groups over shop rent dispute at Bakra Mandi leaving three persons injured critically.

The victims were moved to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment.