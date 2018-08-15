Share:

CHINIOT-The Chenab River was in low-level flood as 250,000 cusec water passed through it in Tuesday night. It has inundated some 400 acres of crops in a dozen of villages which were situated on both the sides of the River Chenab.

However, the water level receded to 150,000 at Wednesday noon.

The district administration is keeping an eye on the flood situation through control room set up in office of ADC-G Aitzaz Marth.

Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzaal visited a number of low-lying villages Babur Rai, Burj Umar and Burj Mall.

He also held a meeting of various departments such as health, livestock, Rescue 1122 and irrigation to ensure preparedness to figh flood.

The meeting was told that seven flood relief centres had been established in all the three tehsils where the Rescue teams were alert for any situation while health and livestock teams were available there to provide first aid for the affected people and cattle.

Aitzaz Marth told newsmen that flood had not harmed any residential area so far so the situation was under control. No loss of cattle or property has so far been reported while the government was estimating the area of crops inundated in this flood, he added.

However, the flood warning has been made to low-lying villages through loudspeakers to shift to safer areas.