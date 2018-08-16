Share:

KARACHI - Chinese Peoples Armed Police Force Commander General Wang Ning Wednesday met Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed at the paramilitary’s headquarters in Karachi. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, they discussed a range of issues related to counter-terrorism, urban terrorism and policing. The Chinese commander was also briefed about Karachi Operation.

General Wang appreciated the efforts of the law enforcement agencies especially Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the people for resorting peace and tranquility in the metropolitan city.

He said Karachi operation is a success model for forces of other countries. Later, he also visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and laid a floral wreath.

On Monday, the Chinese commander had called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters. They discussed matters related to regional security and professional interest during the meeting.

The Chinese commander also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region and discussed proposals to increase bilateral cooperation in fields of counter terrorism, security training and sharing of experience.