Telenor celebrates I-Day

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan celebrated Pakistan’s 71st independence day with great zeal and enthusiasm at its headquarter 345 in Islamabad as well as its nationwide regional offices.

From themed attire for the day to fun-filled activities, Telenor employees had a day full of memorable celebrations.

Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan, led the flag hoisting ceremony at Telenor’s headquarter ‘345’. “As much as we each enjoy these traditions, Independence Day is, most of all, an opportunity to reflect on the true meaning of our identity as an independent nation. An identity that came as a result of immense sacrifices by our ancestors” said Irfan.

Infinix unveils notch screen S3X

LAHORE (PR): Infinix held a press conference at the Nishat Hotel, Johar Town to launch the HD+ notch screen, AI Selfie empowered, Dual Camera Infinix S3X. Infinix also disclosed details and signed an MOU with the PSL franchise Multan Sultans senior management at the event about a collaboration between the two to launch a campaign together in September.

Speaking at the event, General Manager of Infinix Pakistan, Willy Cui said: “Infinix has always aimed at bringing the latest and best technology to the people to help consumers stay ahead of the crowd with our originality and have achieved just that once again with the S3X, which is a first of its kind for Infinix”.

IMC conducts clean drive at Seaview

LAHORE (PR): Indus Motor Company conducted a 5S beach cleaning drive at sea view Karachi after Independence Day’s celebration. The national flags collected from the area will be recycled using a machine developed by students of NED University, a project funded by IMC.

CEO IMC Ali Asghar Jamali said that “The key is not to collect garbage but to dispose it responsibly. The idea behind the drive is to share this Toyota practice with the community as well so that more people can benefit. At the moment, waste management is one of the biggest issues in Pakistan and especially in Karachi. IMC, being a socially responsible corporate citizen and firm believer in the Sustainable Development Goals, has taken up the challenge of making Karachi a sustainable city.”

5S is a Toyota philosophy which contains 5 principles, all of which revolve around ensuring a clean, neat and organized work space to maximize efficiency. Employees volunteered to apply the 5S concept to garbage fallen on the beach post-independence day celebrations.