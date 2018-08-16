Share:

KARACHI - A local court Wednesday repeated production order of Shahrukh Jatoi, in a case pertaining escaping from the country, until September 12.

The judicial magistrate district Malir conducted hearing of the case, wherein the jail authorities were unable to produce Shahrukh Jatoi before the court in a case pertaining to flee the country in 2013.

The judicial magistrate expressed anger over Jatoi’s absence and repeated direction to the jail authorities to produce him the next hearing or else produce complete report from home department in this regard.

The public prosecutor has submitted that the case has been pending for more than five years, and the charge could not be framed on the accused.

Earlier, the prison authorities had submitted a report by stating that the convict is a death row prisoner who could not be brought to court. The report stated that the case has already been declared sensitive. The court was also informed that the provincial home department had also restricted Jatoi’s movement.

Jail authorities further stated that they have written a letter to Sindh Home Department to conduct case hearings in the jail. The court issued direction to the Sindh home department to submit a report on the notification and Jatoi’s movement.

Jatoi had fled abroad on December 27, 2012, after murdering Shahzeb Khan. He was arrested in 2013 from the airport. The CCTV footage from the airport gave Jatoi away, leading to a case filed against him for trying to escape the country after the murder.

On December 23, 2017, and other defendants in the Shahzeb Khan murder case, were released from custody on bail after Shahzeb’s father submitted an affidavit in support of the defendant’s bail application.

Shahzeb was gunned down by Jatoi in a posh locality of Karachi on December 25, 2012.

An anti-terrorism court in 2013 had awarded death sentences to Jatoi and Siraj Talpur for the murder of Shahzeb, while life sentences were awarded to Sajjad Ali Talpur and Ghulam Murtaza Lashari.