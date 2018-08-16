Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan always projected as an agricultural-based country with majority of its populous lives in rural areas and relies on income from agribusiness.

This was stated by Karachi University Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan while delivering his presidential remarks at the concluding ceremony of a four-day workshop on Green Spin in Biotechnology, organised by Dr AQ Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (KIBGE), University of Karachi on Wednesday.

The VC said that the crop production per acre in Pakistan is relatively lower than its neighbouring countries, with the advent of modern technologies the production gap has widened.

It is a need of the hour to make use of these the technological advances to meet the drought-like situation and produce crops to meet the growing demands of increasing population, he added.

He said that it is heartening to see continued progress made by KIBGE and the fact that it is providing training to bidding scientists of the country through regular training programmes. Prof Ajmal said that it is hoped that the coming generation will fulfill the promises made by the founding fathers of the country.

Prof Tasneem Adam Ali, dean, Faculty of Science, said that it is the duty of the largest university of the country to cater the needs of the knowledge-seekers not only from Karachi but all parts of the country and the KIBGE is performing its role admirably well.

Prof Abid Azhar, director general, KIBGE, KU, informed that one third of the participants of the workshop are from cities other than Karachi, including Bhawalpur, Jamshoro, Tando Jam, and others.

The remaining participants were from various universities and research institutions of Karachi. He announced that the next workshop will be organised in December.