Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Wednesday ordered the removal of illegally constructed buildings of government organizations and political parties from all the public parks, markets and roads of the city in pursuance of the instructions of Supreme Court.

Presiding over a meeting, he asked the authorities concerned to submit a report in this regard within two days, said a statement.

Chief Secretary ordered that illegal bill boards, marriage halls and encroachments on the roads and footpaths of the commercial areas and markets should also be removed without further delay.

He said that the Empress Market, Taj Medical Centre, Auto Market on M.A. Jinnah Road (Bander Road) should also be cleared from the encroachments.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need to remove the encroachments in accordance with the rules and regulations, all institutions/agencies i.e. KMC, DMCs, Cantonment Board, SBCA and Anti-Encroachment Forces must play their role to eradicate this menace, he added.

Azam Suleman Khan maintained that the Commissioner Karachi would perform as a focal person in this regard. He also emphasized upon the Board of Revenue (BOR), KMC, Cantonment Boards and SBCA to re-examine the leases allowed by them. He asked them to submit a report to this effect. The meeting was briefed about the implementation status of the Supreme Court’s orders. The Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP Karachi, Deputy Commissioners, DIGs and other senior officers attended the meeting.