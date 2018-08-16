Share:

LONDON:- Ben Curran is to play county cricket for Northamptonshire, the club his late father Kevin gave eight years of his career to, as he signed a two-year contract Wednesday. The 22-year-old batsman -- whose brothers Tom and Sam play for Surrey and have both been capped by England -- played for first team in a T20 match last week, but it has been his performances for the second XI that have secured him the contract which begins next season. Curran's father Kevin was an all-rounder who played for Zimbabwe at the 1983 and 1987 World Cups.–AFP