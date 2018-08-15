Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Ellen Degeneres is launching a new fashion line with Walmart. The 60-year-old talk show host has worked on a new range of affordable apparel, named EV1, with the superstore giant, that will be based on her own gender-neutral style. Ellen said: ‘’The biggest inspiration [for EV1] was actually inclusiveness. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible.’’ The 60-piece collection will heavily feature denim items, as well as t-shirts, sneakers and accessories and every piece will cost less than $30. Denise Incandela, head of fashion for Walmart’s US digital operations, wrote in a blog post: ‘’The core of the EV1 collection is denim - an iconic American staple. We, along with Ellen, wanted to make a line that worked for everyone (EV1).