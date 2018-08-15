Share:

KASUR-The Lahore High Court [LHC] has granted bail to former Kasur district police officer [DPO] Ali Nasir Rizvi and his driver Amanat in Mudassar killing case here the other day.

The court, however, rejected the bail pleas of DSP Mirza Arif Rasheed Baig and Sub Inspector Younus Dogar at which they fled from the court. During hearing of the case, the complainant told the court that the name of Mudassar was included neither in child murder case nor in Joint Investigation Team, but still he was being portrayed as a child murderer.

Additional Prosecutor General Abdus Samad said that the police had killed an innocent person, and it would cause chaos in society if the suspected police officers were not punished.

Acting LHC Chief Justice Anwarul Haq listened to the arguments of both sides, and granted bail to the former Kasur DPO and his driver. He, however, rejected the bail pleas of DSP Mirza Arif Rasheed and Sub Inspector Younus Dogar who fled from the court as soon as they learnt the court verdict.

It is to be noted that Kasur district police had killed Mudassar in a ‘staged encounter’ portraying him as a rapist and murderer of a minor girl.